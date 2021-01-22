A bullet casing flies away as Spc. Hunter Tinsley, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman assigned in Duelmen, Germany, fires his M17 pistol for Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 04:56
|Photo ID:
|6499159
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-BD610-1020
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|8.38 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
