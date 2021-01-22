USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ

A bullet casing flies away as Spc. Hunter Tinsley, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman assigned in Duelmen, Germany, fires his M17 pistol for Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

