U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryce Falgiani, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, performs Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 04:56
|Photo ID:
|6499156
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-BD610-1011
|Resolution:
|7023x4687
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
