U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman Spc. Hunter Tinsley, assigned in Duelmen, Germany, fires his last bullet as he performs Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:56 Photo ID: 6499164 VIRIN: 210122-A-BD610-1035 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.05 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.