U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman Spc. Hunter Tinsley, assigned in Duelmen, Germany, fires his last bullet as he performs Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 04:56
|Photo ID:
|6499164
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-BD610-1035
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
