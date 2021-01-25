Col. John Litchfield Assists Exercise Mercury Operations

Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander Col. John Litchfield and SENAFRONT Head of Engineering and Infrastructure Department of the Eastern Brigade Major Anselmo Taylor hold up banner during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 25, 2021. U.S. forces are working side-by-side their Panamanian counterparts, including SENAFRONT, to provide critical coordination and support to promote regional partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

