Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander Col. John Litchfield and a JTF-Bravo service member prepare to attach sling load onto a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 25, 2021. JTF-Bravo is committed to ensuring safe and effective training that validates our ability to work with our Panamanian partners to respond to contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 22:33 Photo ID: 6498610 VIRIN: 210125-F-LG031-1238 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.19 MB Location: PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. John Litchfield Assists Exercise Mercury Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.