Col. John Litchfield Assists Exercise Mercury Operations

Joint Task Force-Bravo leadership discuss operations and thank JTF-Bravo service members for outstanding service during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 25, 2021. JTF-Bravo is committed to ensuring safe and effective training that validates our ability to work with our Panamanian partners to respond to contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

