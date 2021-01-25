Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. John Litchfield Assists Exercise Mercury Operations [Image 10 of 11]

    Col. John Litchfield Assists Exercise Mercury Operations

    PANAMA

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo service members and Panamanians pass humanitarian aid to unload a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-Bravo, during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 25, 2021. U.S. forces are working side-by-side their Panamanian counterparts, including SENAFRONT, to provide critical coordination and support to promote regional partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    TAGS

    Panama
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    USSOUTHCOM
    Mercury21

