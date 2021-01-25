Joint Task Force-Bravo service members and Panamanians pass humanitarian aid to unload a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-Bravo, during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 25, 2021. U.S. forces are working side-by-side their Panamanian counterparts, including SENAFRONT, to provide critical coordination and support to promote regional partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 22:33 Photo ID: 6498613 VIRIN: 210125-F-LG031-1418 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.32 MB Location: PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. John Litchfield Assists Exercise Mercury Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.