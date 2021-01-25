A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, conducts hoist training with JTF-Bravo Commander Col. John Litchfield during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 25, 2021. This exercise is one example of JTF-Bravo’s efforts to continuously improve our knowledge, processes and procedures to be ready for the challenges of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 22:32
|Photo ID:
|6498601
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-LG031-1088
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.04 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|7
This work, Col. John Litchfield Assists Exercise Mercury Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT