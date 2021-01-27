25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, attend the Division Squad Leader Forum at Sgt. Smith Theatre, Oct. 27, 2021. The Squad Leader Forum aims to provide feedback and discussion, as well as assist 25th ID leaders with additional knowledge, skills, tools and resources to help them care for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 01.27.2021