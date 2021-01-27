25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum

U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. William Pouliot, and Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, attend the Division Squad Leader Forum at Sgt. Smith Theatre, Oct. 27, 2021. The Squad Leader Forum aims to address the “People First” and “This is My Squad” Army initiatives to certify, through dialogue, squad and section leaders from a “people” perspective. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

