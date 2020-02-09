25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum

25th Infantry Division Commanding General James B. Jarrard gives his personal account of something he desires to change on the 27th January 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. All of the 25th Infantry Division squad leaders participated in this forum designed to to share perspectives on how to better treat soldiers. The 25th Infantry Division is dedicated to treating all humans with equal respect and showing a people first perspective. (U.S. Army photograph by Spc. Joshua Oller).

