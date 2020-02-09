Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum [Image 2 of 5]

    25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Infantry Division Commanding General James B. Jarrard gives his personal account of something he desires to change on the 27th January 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. All of the 25th Infantry Division squad leaders participated in this forum designed to to share perspectives on how to better treat soldiers. The 25th Infantry Division is dedicated to treating all humans with equal respect and showing a people first perspective. (U.S. Army photograph by Spc. Joshua Oller).

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 21:47
    Photo ID: 6498386
    VIRIN: 210127-A-JY808-0002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 987.86 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division

    US Army

    Tropic Lightning

    Strike Hard

