U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Uelese, Alpha Company, 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, facilitates a forum at the Division Squad Leader Forum at Sgt. Smith Theatre, Oct. 27, 2021. The Squad Leader Forum aims to provide feedback and discussion, as well as assist 25th ID leaders with additional knowledge, skills, tools and resources to help them care for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 21:47
|Photo ID:
|6498420
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-JW374-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT