    25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum [Image 1 of 5]

    25th Infantry Division Squad Leader Forum

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers attended the Division Squad Leaders Forum at the Sgt. Smith Theater on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, January 27, 2021.
    Squad Leaders from across the 25th Inf. Div. participated in a bonfire that helped them self identify how to better care for their Soldiers and to build cohesive teams. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Richard Mohr)

