Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hayden Reynolds, 23rd Flying Training Squadron instructor flight engineer, checks the ground before landing a TH-1H Huey Jan. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Miss. The 23rd Flying Training Squadron visited Columbus AFB to receive physiological and attitude chamber training provided by the 14th Operations Support Squadron as well as give students the opportunity to experience flying in the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US