The view outside a TH-1H Huey during flight Jan. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Miss. The TH-1H was one of the 15 variants of the original UH-1 Huey first flown in 1956. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6496890
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-HX125-1252
|Resolution:
|7470x4980
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT