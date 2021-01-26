Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students [Image 5 of 6]

    Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The view outside a TH-1H Huey during flight Jan. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Miss. The TH-1H was one of the 15 variants of the original UH-1 Huey first flown in 1956. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:02
    Photo ID: 6496890
    VIRIN: 210126-F-HX125-1252
    Resolution: 7470x4980
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Rucker
    helicopter
    incentive ride
    14th FTW
    23rd FTS
    TH-1H Huey

