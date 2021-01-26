Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kevin Schroeder, 14th Student Squadron student pilot, looks out of a TH-1H Huey during an incentive ride Jan. 26, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The ride was both a fun and educational experience for instructor and student pilots to learn about the TH-H1 and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6496878
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-HX125-1203
|Resolution:
|7328x4885
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
