Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hayden Reynolds, 23rd Flying Training Squadron instructor flight engineer, looks over a TH-1H Huey checklist before takeoff Jan. 26, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. In December, 2004, modification of the existing UH-1H into the TH-1H configuration began leading to Lockheed Martin producing the first TH-1H in July, 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

