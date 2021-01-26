U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hayden Reynolds, 23rd Flying Training Squadron instructor flight engineer, looks over a TH-1H Huey checklist before takeoff Jan. 26, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. In December, 2004, modification of the existing UH-1H into the TH-1H configuration began leading to Lockheed Martin producing the first TH-1H in July, 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6496874
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-HX125-1080
|Resolution:
|6704x5216
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT