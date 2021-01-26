U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Austin Kong, 23rd Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, operates a TH-1H Huey during an incentive ride Jan. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Miss. The 23d FTS is the Air Force’s primary source of helicopter pilots for special operations, combat search and rescue, missile support, and distinguished visitor airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:02 Photo ID: 6496876 VIRIN: 210126-F-HX125-1165 Resolution: 7141x4761 Size: 4.93 MB Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter rides excite Columbus AFB students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.