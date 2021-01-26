Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marchelle J. Charles, 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, performs a temperature check on an individual scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 Atlantic County Vaccination Mega-Site, Atlantic City, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021. The Citizen-Airmen are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

