Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site [Image 9 of 14]

    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, right, bumps elbows with Master Sgt. Kimberly A. Kaminski, 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, during her tour at the Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccine mega-site at Atlantic City, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021. The Citizen-Airmen are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 18:51
    Photo ID: 6496106
    VIRIN: 210126-Z-AL508-1109
    Resolution: 4905x3270
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site [Image 14 of 14], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site
    Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airmen

    New Jersey

    U.S. Air Force

    NJANG

    COVID19NationalGuard

    COVID-19 vaccine

    TAGS

    Airmen
    New Jersey
    U.S. Air Force
    NJANG
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT