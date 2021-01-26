Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, right, bumps elbows with Master Sgt. Kimberly A. Kaminski, 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, during her tour at the Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccine mega-site at Atlantic City, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021. The Citizen-Airmen are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 01.26.2021