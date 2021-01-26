Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. April L. Kelso, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, sets up a second appointment for an individual who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic County vaccination mega-site at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021. The Citizen-Airmen are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 01.26.2021
Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US