Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site

A woman claps her hands as Airman 1st Class Jairus J. M. Burgess, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, registers her to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 Atlantic County Vaccination Mega-Site, Atlantic City, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021. The Citizen-Airmen are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

