U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jose L. Garcia, left, 177th Fighter Wing, and Capt. Tanya R. Kaminski, 108th Wing, both with the New Jersey Air National Guard, check Quick Response code cards at the Atlantic County vaccination mega-site at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021. The Citizen-Airmen are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 18:51 Photo ID: 6496130 VIRIN: 210126-Z-AL508-1138 Resolution: 4849x3233 Size: 7.64 MB Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen support Atlantic vaccine site [Image 14 of 14], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.