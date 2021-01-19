Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness

Master Sgt. Daniel Garber, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, reviews a preflight checklist with Staff Sgt. Jesse Garza, 9th AS loadmaster, on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021. The 9th AS, also known as the “Proud Pelicans,” routinely flies local training missions to maintain operational readiness in support of the nation’s outsized global airlift capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

