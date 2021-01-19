A C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flight line in preparation for a training mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021. Dover AFB supports 20% of the nation’s strategic airlift and routinely flies local training missions to sustain mission readiness for global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 15:41 Photo ID: 6495902 VIRIN: 210119-F-MO780-1642 Resolution: 3328x1661 Size: 753.94 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.