Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness

Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, attends a pre-mission briefing at the 9th Airlift Squadron on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021. Dover AFB supports 20% of the nation’s strategic airlift and routinely flies local training missions to sustain mission readiness for global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
