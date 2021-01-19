Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness [Image 6 of 11]

    Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, attends a pre-mission briefing at the 9th Airlift Squadron on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021. Dover AFB supports 20% of the nation’s strategic airlift and routinely flies local training missions to sustain mission readiness for global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6495900
    VIRIN: 210119-F-MO780-1438
    Resolution: 3926x2450
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    18th Air Force
    USAF
    Training Mission

