    Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness [Image 10 of 11]

    Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kody Roundtree, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, reels in a winch on a C-5M Super Galaxy before a flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021.The 9th AS, also known as the “Proud Pelicans,” routinely flies local training missions to maintain operational readiness in support of the nation’s outsized global airlift capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    This work, Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    18th Air Force
    USAF
    Training Mission

