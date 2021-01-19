Dover AFB C-5 aircrew maintain mission readiness

Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, taxis a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021. Dover AFB supports 20% of the nation’s strategic airlift and routinely flies local training missions to sustain mission readiness for global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6495898
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-MO780-1339
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
