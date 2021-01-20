Maintaining mission readiness

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Andrus, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight maintenance on an F-15C Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2021. AMXS Airmen work around the clock to ensure that every component of these high performance aircraft are maintained to the highest standards, keeping the 48th Fighter Wing mission-ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

