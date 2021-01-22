Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. The Liberty Wing is dedicated to maintaining combat readiness through daily training in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 04:01
    Photo ID: 6494202
    VIRIN: 210122-F-PW483-0530
    Resolution: 6662x4308
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining mission readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

