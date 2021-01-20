Maintaining mission readiness

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron receives pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

