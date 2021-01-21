Maintaining mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Stratton, 493rd Fighter Squadron vice commander, adjusts his gear prior to engine start at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training in order to maintain combat readiness and safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

