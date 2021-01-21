Maintaining mission readiness

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron touches down at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training in order to maintain combat readiness and safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

