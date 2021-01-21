Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal [Image 11 of 22]

    In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal

    LANDING ZONE MACAW, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) unload an MV-22 Osprey medium tiltrotor aircraft at Landing Zone Macaw, Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020. 3rd MLG Marines conducted a flyaway command and control mission rehearsal into the Central Training Area. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6494151
    VIRIN: 210121-M-HE677-0347
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: LANDING ZONE MACAW, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MV22 Osprey
    3rd MLG
    III MEF
    VMM-265

