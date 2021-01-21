In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oliver Grimsley, a logistics and embarkation specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participates in combat operations center simulations at Landing Zone Macaw, Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020. 3rd MLG Marines conducted a flyaway command and control mission rehearsal into the Central Training Area. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

