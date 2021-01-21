U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Paul Galinat, a travel clerk with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), posts security at Landing Zone Macaw, Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020. 3rd MLG Marines conducted a flyaway command and control mission rehearsal into the Central Training Area. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 02:02
|Photo ID:
|6494157
|VIRIN:
|210121-M-HE677-0519
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|533.42 KB
|Location:
|LANDING ZONE MACAW, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT