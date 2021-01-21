In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Paul Galinat, a travel clerk with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), posts security at Landing Zone Macaw, Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020. 3rd MLG Marines conducted a flyaway command and control mission rehearsal into the Central Training Area. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

