In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kare Kearney, a radio operator with Headquarters and Support Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), communicates with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-265, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, in preparation for transport at Landing Zone Macaw, Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020. 3rd MLG Marines conducted a flyaway command and control mission rehearsal into the Central Training Area. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

