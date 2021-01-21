Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal [Image 7 of 22]

    In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Desouza, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), rides in an MV-22 Osprey medium tiltrotor on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020. 3rd MLG Marines conducted a flyaway command and control mission rehearsal into the Central Training Area. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 02:07
    Photo ID: 6494147
    VIRIN: 210121-M-HE677-0188
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 598.38 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In and Out | CLR-37 Marines conduct flyaway mission rehearsal [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MV22 Osprey
    3rd MLG
    III MEF
    VMM-265

