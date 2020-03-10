Members of the 908th Airlift Wing participate in a Change of Command ceremony for the 908th Mission Support Group, Oct. 3, 2020, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Command of the 908th MSG was transferred from Col. Craig Peterson to Lt. Col. Clinton Cash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2020 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 16:54 Photo ID: 6493515 VIRIN: 201003-F-FG097-0055 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 9.64 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.