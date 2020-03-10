Guidons of the five subordinate squadrons of the 908th Mission Support Group render a final salute to their outgoing commander, Col. Craig Peterson, Oct. 3, 2020, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, during the 908th MSG Change of Command ceremony. The squadrons performed a final salute to show honor and respect to their outgoing and retiring commander.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 16:54
|Photo ID:
|6493512
|VIRIN:
|201003-F-FG097-0014
|Resolution:
|3349x2392
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander
LEAVE A COMMENT