From left, Col. Craig Drescher, commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, receives the guidon from Col. Craig Peterson, the outgoing commander of the 908th Mission Support Group, Oct. 3, 2020, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Peterson retired from the Air Force after 37 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 16:54
|Photo ID:
|6493513
|VIRIN:
|201003-F-FG097-0052
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander
