    908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander [Image 2 of 4]

    908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    From left, Col. Craig Drescher, commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, receives the guidon from Col. Craig Peterson, the outgoing commander of the 908th Mission Support Group, Oct. 3, 2020, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Peterson retired from the Air Force after 37 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 16:54
    Photo ID: 6493513
    VIRIN: 201003-F-FG097-0052
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    CoC
    Change of Command
    Retirement
    908th airlift wing
    908th MSG

