908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomed Lt. Col. Clinton Cash as the new commander of the 908th Mission Support Group in a change of command ceremony held Oct. 3.



The ceremony began with remarks from The 908th AW Commander, Col. Craig W. Drescher, who spoke of the challenges the new commander and all of the 908th MSG will face in the near future.



“In 2021 the group is going to play a huge role in making sure all of our deployers are ready,” said Drescher. “That’s a huge job. We’re going to make sure that they’re ready, so they can safely deploy, execute their mission, and return to their families at the end. The members of the MSG are going to play a vital role in making that happen and we won’t be able to do it successfully without you.”



Drescher also expressed his faith in Cash to carry out the 908th MSG’s mission



“This will be the largest deployment that this wing has ever executed. But with our new commander leading the way, you all will do great things and I thank you in advance for your extraordinary efforts. It’s going to take bold and innovative leadership and I know that’s exactly what Lt. Col. Cash will do.”



The outbound commander, Col. Craig S. Petersen, who has led the 908th MSG since January of 2019, gave an emotional and heartfelt address to the members of the group.



“Today is truly very special professionally and yet sad for me personally,” said Petersen. “I’m genuinely proud and honored to have been granted the awesome opportunity to lead the men and women of the 908th Mission Support Group, and now it’s time to pass the guidon.”



Prior to taking command of the MSG, Cash was a participant in the Air Force Reserve Command’s Mission Support Group Commander Training Command assigned to the 403rd MSG at Keesler Air Force Base. Cash expressed his confidence in the 908th MSG and thanked Petersen as his predecessor for paving the way.



“It’s quite an honor to be here today to take command of the mighty 908th Mission Support Group and I look forward to our continued success,” said Cash. “Col. Petersen, thank you for taking the time to welcome me into the fold and help ease the transition.”



As the MSG CC, Cash is responsible for the readiness of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron, the 908th Force Support Squadron, the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 908th Security Forces Squadron. He will ensure the success of the group’s mission in supporting capable, innovative Airmen in being ready today and leading tomorrow.

