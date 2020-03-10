From left, Col. Craig Drescher, commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, grants the guidon to Lt. Col. Clinton Cash, the incoming commander of the 908th Mission Support Group, Oct. 3, 2020, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. As the 908th MSG commander, Cash is responsible for providing leadership and management oversight to the five subordinate squadrons in the support of the 908th AW’s mission to provide airlift and Agile Combat Support forces for Air Mobility Command’s global flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2020 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 16:54 Photo ID: 6493514 VIRIN: 201003-F-FG097-0053 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 9.6 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th AW Welcomes New Mission Support Group Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.