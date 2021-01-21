U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Batchelder, from Decorah, Iowa, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), takes the chief petty officer advancement exam at the Vista Point Conference Center, on Naval Station Norfolk, in Virginia, Jan 21. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 13:59 Photo ID: 6492390 VIRIN: 211116-N-DN159-0104 Resolution: 4111x2741 Size: 1.19 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor takes the advancement exam [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Brennen Easter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.