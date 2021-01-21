Sailor takes advancement exam

U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Romeo Agulto, from Saipan, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), takes the chief petty officer advancement exam at the Vista Point Conference Center, on Naval Station Norfolk, in Virginia, Jan. 21. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

