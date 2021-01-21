Sailor takes advancement exam

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brennen Easter 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Romeo Agulto, from Saipan, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), takes the chief petty officer advancement exam at the Vista Point Conference Center, on Naval Station Norfolk, in Virginia, Jan. 21. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

