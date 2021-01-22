Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 5]

    Warfighter of the Week

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Batchelder 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks with Fire Controlman 3rd Class Octavio Rangel, from Brownsville, Texas, during the Warfighter of the Week ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 21. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

    This work, Warfighter of the Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    Stennis
    Navy

