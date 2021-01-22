U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks with Fire Controlman 3rd Class Octavio Rangel, from Brownsville, Texas, during the Warfighter of the Week ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 21. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

