Sailors take the advancement exam

U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Kelvin Buggs, left, from Houston, and Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Moses Adams, from Marinette, Wisconsin, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), take the chief petty officer advancement exam at the Vista Point Conference Center, on Naval Station Norfolk, in Virginia, Jan 21. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

