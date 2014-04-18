Dave Watson, a Newport News Shipbuilding contractor from Virginia Beach, Virginia, welds on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 21. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2014 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 13:59 Photo ID: 6492386 VIRIN: 210121-N-DN159-0013 Resolution: 6802x4540 Size: 942.53 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contractor welds on flight deck aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.