    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Batchelder 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Dave Watson, a Newport News Shipbuilding contractor from Virginia Beach, Virginia, welds on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 21. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2014
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 13:59
    Photo ID: 6492386
    VIRIN: 210121-N-DN159-0013
    Resolution: 6802x4540
    Size: 942.53 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractor welds on flight deck aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Welding
    CVN 74
    Flight deck
    USS John C. Stennis

