Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars

David Sims, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife biologist, installs an algae-feeding device Jan. 19, 2021 at the Cumberland River Aquatic Center in Gallatin, Tennessee. When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District lowered Lake Cumberland in Kentucky in 2008 to relieve pressure on Wolf Creek Dam, an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to mitigate environmental impacts resulted in mitigation dollars being committed to the aquatic center. (Photo by Matthew Bridgers)

