Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars

Jason Wisniewski (Right) and Don Hubbs, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife biologists, measure the size of recaptured mussels Sept. 17, 2019 at Lillards Mill on the Duck River in Lewisburg, Tennessee, as part of the recovery efforts of the Cumberland River Aquatic Center. When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District lowered Lake Cumberland in Kentucky in 2008 to relieve pressure on Wolf Creek Dam, an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to mitigate environmental impacts resulted in mitigation dollars being committed to the aquatic center. (Photo by Dan Hua)

