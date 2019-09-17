Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars [Image 1 of 9]

    Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars

    LEWISBURG, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2019

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Jason Wisniewski (Right) and Don Hubbs, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife biologists, measure the size of recaptured mussels Sept. 17, 2019 at Lillards Mill on the Duck River in Lewisburg, Tennessee, as part of the recovery efforts of the Cumberland River Aquatic Center. When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District lowered Lake Cumberland in Kentucky in 2008 to relieve pressure on Wolf Creek Dam, an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to mitigate environmental impacts resulted in mitigation dollars being committed to the aquatic center. (Photo by Dan Hua)

    This work, Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Mitigation
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River Aquatic Center
    Gallatin Steam Plant

